USS Charleston operates in the South China Sea

230127-N-HG846-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (January 27, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Joshua Kraus, left, from Woodbridge, Virginia, and Ensign Michael Davis, from San Diego, navigate the ship through the South China Sea in the pilot house aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), Jan. 27. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: WOODBRIDGE, VA, US