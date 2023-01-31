Capt. Alex Kolkena is a civil engineer officer in the New Mexico Air National Guard’s 210th RED HORSE Squadron. He joined the military because of his father's example. MSgt. Roger J. Kolkena began his career as an enlisted radar technician and retired in 2000.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 12:54 Photo ID: 7610446 VIRIN: 230131-O-UM138-654 Resolution: 428x604 Size: 32.29 KB Location: DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CE Generations: Capt. Alex Kolkena [Image 3 of 3], by Diana Nesukh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.