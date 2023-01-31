CE Generations: Capt. Alex Kolkena

Photo By Diana Nesukh | Capt. Alex Kolkena is a civil engineer officer in the New Mexico Air National...... read more read more Photo By Diana Nesukh | Capt. Alex Kolkena is a civil engineer officer in the New Mexico Air National Guard’s 210th RED HORSE Squadron. He joined the military because of his father's example. MSgt. Roger J. Kolkena began his career as an enlisted radar technician and retired in 2000. see less | View Image Page

One of the many things that Capt. Alex Kolkena’s father, Roger J. Kolkena, instilled in him growing up was a deep sense of gratitude and that freedom is owed to those who put their lives on the line to protect us.



“Dad always told us we were blessed to grow up with freedom and prosperity,” said Kolkena. Joining the military for Kolkena’s father meant paying respect to his parents, who left war-torn Europe in the 1950s for a better life in the United States. Beginning his military career as an enlisted radar technician in the Air Force in 1979, Roger Kolkena retired with the rank of master sergeant in 2000. His service brought his family all over the world, including Castle AFB, California; Incirlik AB, Turkey; Peterson AFB, Colorado; Aviano AB, Italy; and Andersen AFB, Guam. While growing up in a military family meant moving every three years, Kolkena saw the positive impacts it had on him. “Making new friends could be a challenge, but it was also a blessing as I got to meet new people and experience different cultures,” Kolkena said, reflecting on his childhood.



Following his father’s footsteps, Kolkena knew he wanted to give back to his country. Currently serving as a civil engineer officer in the New Mexico Air National Guard’s 210th RED HORSE Squadron, Kolkena’s military career began in the U.S. Army. He served as an engineer officer at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, for four years in a modular combat engineer battalion. While stationed at White Sands, he also worked as a project engineer with the Albuquerque District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on civilian and military infrastructure projects. While he separated from the military in 2016, like his father, he continued to serve as a civilian engineer with USACE and later rejoined the military in 2021 with the 210th RED HORSE Squadron.



“Service means making sacrifices,” said Kolkena. “My family believed that service to others was the noblest of callings.”



Unfortunately, Kolkena’s father passed away in 2018 following a long battle with cancer. However, his legacy lives on through Kolkena, who embodies the commitment, strength and integrity his father displayed daily. “He told me that integrity is more important than any amount of money,” said Kolkena, recounting how his father returned extra money to a cashier upon noticing he was given the wrong change. “A quarter-century later, that lesson has stuck with me.”