Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CE Generations: Capt. Alex Kolkena [Image 1 of 3]

    CE Generations: Capt. Alex Kolkena

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Diana Nesukh 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Capt. Alex Kolkena is a civil engineer officer in the New Mexico Air National Guard’s 210th RED HORSE Squadron. He joined the military because of his father's example. MSgt. Roger J. Kolkena began his career as an enlisted radar technician and retired in 2000.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 12:54
    Photo ID: 7610443
    VIRIN: 230110-O-UM138-442
    Resolution: 2216x2770
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE Generations: Capt. Alex Kolkena [Image 3 of 3], by Diana Nesukh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CE Generations: Capt. Alex Kolkena
    CE Generations: Capt. Alex Kolkena
    CE Generations: Capt. Alex Kolkena

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CE Generations: Capt. Alex Kolkena

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RED HORSE
    Air Force
    USAF
    CE
    Air Force Civil Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT