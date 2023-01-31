CE Generations: Capt. Alex Kolkena

Capt. Alex Kolkena is a civil engineer officer in the New Mexico Air National Guard’s 210th RED HORSE Squadron. He joined the military because of his father's example. MSgt. Roger J. Kolkena began his career as an enlisted radar technician and retired in 2000.
