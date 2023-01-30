U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits Republic of Korea

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III flies to Seoul on a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter piloted by COMHAWK Flight Detachment after arriving at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea on January 30, 2023. Secretary of Defense Austin is expected to meet with members of the ROK Ministry of National Defense to reaffirm the rock-solid alliance and discuss U.S.-South Korean defense cooperation. (U.S Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

