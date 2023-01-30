Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits Republic of Korea [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits Republic of Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea on January 30, 2023 to meet with members of the ROK Ministry of National Defense to reaffirm the ironclad alliance between the countries and discuss U.S.-South Korean defense cooperation. (U.S Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits Republic of Korea [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

