    U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits Republic of Korea [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits Republic of Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Pfc. Adam Del Toro salutes U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III as he boards a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter piloted by COMHAWK Flight Detachment at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea on January 30, 2023. Secretary of Defense Austin is expected to meet with members of the ROK Ministry of National Defense to reaffirm the rock-solid alliance and discuss U.S.-South Korean defense cooperation. (U.S Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 19:45
    Photo ID: 7609237
    VIRIN: 230130-A-TR140-746
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.22 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits Republic of Korea [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

