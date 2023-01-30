U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits Republic of Korea

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea on January 30, 2023 to meet with members of the ROK Ministry of National Defense to reaffirm the ironclad alliance between the countries and discuss U.S.-South Korean defense cooperation. (U.S Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

