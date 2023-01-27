Takamasa Chiba, left, director of commerce, industry and tourism in Miyagi prefecture, Japan, and Col. Matt Husemann, right, 436th Airlift Wing commander, pose for a photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2023. Chiba and Husemann exchanged gifts at the end of the Japanese delegation’s visit to Dover AFB. The city of Dover is sister cities with Iwanuma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 13:24
|Photo ID:
|7608708
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-MO780-1077
|Resolution:
|2399x2757
|Size:
|386.68 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Miyagi prefecture, Japan delegates experience Dover AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
