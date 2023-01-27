Miyagi prefecture, Japan delegates experience Dover AFB

Takamasa Chiba, left, director of commerce, industry and tourism in Miyagi prefecture, Japan, and Col. Matt Husemann, right, 436th Airlift Wing commander, pose for a photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2023. Chiba and Husemann exchanged gifts at the end of the Japanese delegation’s visit to Dover AFB. The city of Dover is sister cities with Iwanuma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

