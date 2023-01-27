Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, greets representatives from the city of Iwanuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, during their visit to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2023. Delegates from Iwanuma visited Dover AFB to learn more about the mission. The city of Dover is sister cities with Iwanuma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 13:24 Photo ID: 7608703 VIRIN: 230127-F-MO780-1008 Resolution: 3735x2566 Size: 491.19 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Miyagi prefecture, Japan delegates experience Dover AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.