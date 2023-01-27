Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miyagi prefecture, Japan delegates experience Dover AFB [Image 2 of 6]

    Miyagi prefecture, Japan delegates experience Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    From the right, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, and Col. Matt Husemann, 436th AW commander, speak with Takamasa Chiba, director of commerce, industry and tourism in Miyagi prefecture, Japan, during a visit to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2023. Delegates from Iwanuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, visited Dover AFB to learn more about the mission. The city of Dover is sister cities with Iwanuma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 13:24
    Photo ID: 7608704
    VIRIN: 230127-F-MO780-1016
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, Miyagi prefecture, Japan delegates experience Dover AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Dover AFB
    airpower
    delegates
    Sister City

