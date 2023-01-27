Miyagi prefecture, Japan delegates experience Dover AFB

From the right, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, and Col. Matt Husemann, 436th AW commander, speak with Takamasa Chiba, director of commerce, industry and tourism in Miyagi prefecture, Japan, during a visit to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2023. Delegates from Iwanuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, visited Dover AFB to learn more about the mission. The city of Dover is sister cities with Iwanuma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

