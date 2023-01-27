Miyagi prefecture, Japan delegates experience Dover AFB

Takamasa Chiba, director of commerce, industry and tourism in Miyagi prefecture, Japan, director of commerce, industry and tourism, speaks with Col. Matt Husemann, second from right, 436th Airlift Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, right, 436th AW command chief at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2023. Delegates from Iwanuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, visited Dover AFB to learn more about the mission. The city of Dover is sister cities with Iwanuma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

