    ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG [Image 8 of 10]

    ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander, congratulates members from the 4th Medical Group during an award ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2023. The ACC Air Force Medical Service Awards were awarded to 13 members and teams from the 4th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 08:42
    Photo ID: 7608253
    VIRIN: 230125-F-XN600-1038
    Resolution: 7186x4791
    Size: 17.93 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    air combat command
    award
    SJAFB
    4FW

