Award winners assigned to the 4th Medical Group pose with their awards at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2023. The ACC Air Force Medical Service Awards were awarded to 13 members and teams from the 4th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 08:42 Photo ID: 7608255 VIRIN: 230125-F-XN600-1039 Resolution: 7919x5279 Size: 23.04 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.