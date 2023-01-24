ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG

From left, Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, 4th Fighter Wing command chief, Col. Lucas Teel, 4th FW commander, Col. Dolphis Hall, 4th Medical Group commander, and Master. Sgt. Jasmin Trumic, 4th Healthcare Operations Squadron superintendent, presents an award to 1st Lt. Janice Royal and Maj. Joseline Philip (center), members assigned to the 4th MDG, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2023. The Airmen were awarded the Air Force Medical Service Award for Air Combat Command’s 2022 Surgeon General Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Team Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

