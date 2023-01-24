Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG [Image 9 of 10]

    ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    From left, Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, 4th Fighter Wing command chief, Col. Lucas Teel, 4th FW commander, Col. Dolphis Hall, 4th Medical Group commander, and Master. Sgt. Jasmin Trumic, 4th Healthcare Operations Squadron superintendent, presents an award to 1st Lt. Janice Royal and Maj. Joseline Philip (center), members assigned to the 4th MDG, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2023. The Airmen were awarded the Air Force Medical Service Award for Air Combat Command’s 2022 Surgeon General Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Team Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 08:42
    Photo ID: 7608254
    VIRIN: 230125-F-XN600-1027
    Resolution: 7906x5271
    Size: 21.51 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG
    ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG
    ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG
    ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG
    ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG
    ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG
    ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG
    ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG
    ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG
    ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    air combat command
    award
    SJAFB
    4FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT