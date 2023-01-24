ACC awards AFMS to 4 MDG

From left, Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, 4th Fighter Wing command chief, Col. Lucas Teel, 4th FW commander and Col. Dolphis Hall, 4th Medical Group commander, presents an award to Master Sgt. Jasmin Trumic, assigned to the 4th MDG, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2023. Trumic was awarded the Air Force Medical Service Award for Air Combat Command’s 2022 Medical Service Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

