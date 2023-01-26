U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB). Participate in the sleep course of the Holistic Resiliency Training that the 1AD CAB Unit Ministry Team coordinated in Powidz, Poland, on Jan 26, 2023. The training
focused on the five domains of holistic fitness and trainers used an interactive approach to learning This exercise enhanced the readiness of individual Soldiers and 1AD CAB as a collective, ultimately resulting in improved combat effectiveness.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 06:10
|Photo ID:
|7608188
|VIRIN:
|230126-A-VB804-864
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Holistic Resiliency Training [Image 4 of 4], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS
