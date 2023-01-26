Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Holistic Resiliency Training [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Holistic Resiliency Training

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB). Participate in the yoga course of the Holistic Resiliency Training that the 1AD CAB Unit Ministry Team coordinated in Powidz, Poland, on Jan 26, 2023. The training focused on the five domains of holistic fitness and trainers used an interactive approach to learning This exercise enhanced the readiness of individual Soldiers and 1AD CAB as a collective, ultimately resulting in improved combat effectiveness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 06:10
    Photo ID: 7608187
    VIRIN: 230126-A-VB804-823
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Holistic Resiliency Training [Image 4 of 4], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Holistic Resiliency Training
    U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Holistic Resiliency Training
    U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Holistic Resiliency Training
    U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Holistic Resiliency Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    fort bliss
    1st Armored Division
    Stronger Together
    Atlantic resolve
    1 Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT