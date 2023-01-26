U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in Holistic Resiliency Training

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB). Participate in Holistic Resiliency Training that the 1AD CAB Unit Ministry Team coordinated in Powidz, Poland, on Jan 26, 2023. The training

focused on the five domains of holistic fitness and trainers used an interactive approach to learning This exercise enhanced the readiness of individual Soldiers and 1AD CAB as a collective, ultimately resulting in improved combat effectiveness.

