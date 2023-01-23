Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer, III, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Lt. Col. Rolland H. Johnson, commander, 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Dvision pose for a photo, Jan. 23, 2023, Zagan, Poland. The 2/1 is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 05:41
|Photo ID:
|7608180
|VIRIN:
|230123-A-WU752-0253
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|13.44 MB
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Blue Babe” Battalion Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Timothy Brokhoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT