From left to right, Lt. Col. Jodie L. Kunkel, outgoing commander, 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Col. Bryan M. Harris, Commander, 2nd ABCT, 1ID, and Lt. Col. Rolland H. Johnson, incoming commander, 82nd BEB, 2ABCT, 1ID salute during a change of command ceremony Jan. 23, 2023, Zagan, Poland. The 2/1 is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 05:40 Photo ID: 7608162 VIRIN: 230123-A-WU752-0062 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 12.41 MB Location: ZAGAN, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Blue Babe” Battalion Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Timothy Brokhoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.