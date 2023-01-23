“Blue Babe” Battalion Change of Command

Lt. Col. Jodie L. Kunkel, outgoing commander, 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division passes the brigade colors to Col. Bryan M. Harris, commander, 2ABCT, 1ID during a change of command ceremony, Jan. 23, 2023, Zagan, Poland. The 2/1 is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

