    “Blue Babe” Battalion Change of Command [Image 4 of 9]

    “Blue Babe” Battalion Change of Command

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Timothy Brokhoff 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Jodie L. Kunkel, outgoing commander, 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division gives a speech during a change of command ceremony, Jan. 23, 2023, Zagan, Poland. The 2/1 is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

    Blue Babe 6, The Legend Continues

    USArmy
    VCorps
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022
    FightAsOne

