“Blue Babe” Battalion Change of Command

Lt. Col. Jodie L. Kunkel, outgoing commander, 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division gives a speech during a change of command ceremony, Jan. 23, 2023, Zagan, Poland. The 2/1 is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.
|01.23.2023
|01.30.2023 05:41
|7608168
|230123-A-WU752-0168
|5472x3648
|14.29 MB
|ZAGAN, PL
|1
|0
Blue Babe 6, The Legend Continues
