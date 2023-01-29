Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IKE Conducts Operations In The Atlantic Ocean [Image 35 of 36]

    IKE Conducts Operations In The Atlantic Ocean

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    230129-N-OB471-1023 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2023) Lt. Joshua Antol, from Orange County, California, conducts preflight safety checks on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, on the flight deck what aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is underway conducting ammunition onload, flight deck certification and air wing qualification as part of its tailored basic phase prior to deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 16:28
    Photo ID: 7607760
    VIRIN: 230129-N-OB471-1023
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE Conducts Operations In The Atlantic Ocean [Image 36 of 36], by PO2 Jacob Hilgendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 69
    ATLANTIC OCEAN
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C2F
    HSC 7"

