Ike Conducts Operations In The Atlantic Ocean

230129-N-OB471-1021 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2023) Lt. Galen Maret, from Marietta, Georgia, conducts a pre-flight engine check on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is underway conducting ammunition onload, flight deck certification and air wing qualification as part of its tailored basic phase prior to deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf/Released)

