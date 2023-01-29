Ike Conducts Operations In The Atlantic Ocean

230129-N-OB471-1035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Cordell Criswell, from Gastonia, North Carolina, left, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Apprentice Opara Justin, from Fairfax, Virginia, lubricate the spreader on catapult two aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). IKE is underway conducting ammunition onload, flight deck certification and air wing qualification as part of its tailored basic phase prior to deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf/Released)

