USS Shiloh (CG 67) Combat Information Center

230115-N-NY362-1145 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2023) Lt. Blake Rothermel, from San Diego, left, Lt. Joshua Miller, from Enterprise, Alabama, center, and Lt. William Orsborn, from Mt. Vernon, Washington, determine effects for cross fixing sensor data in the combat information center aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 15. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

