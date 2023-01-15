230115-N-NY362-1143 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2023) Chief Operations Specialist Jane Tupasabnel, from Saipan, plots ship bearings in the combat information center aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 15. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro).
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2023 23:51
|Photo ID:
|7607341
|VIRIN:
|230115-N-NY362-1143
|Resolution:
|5271x4255
|Size:
|872.31 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Combat Information Center [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT