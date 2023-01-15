230115-N-NY362-1037 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2023) Lt. Blake Rothermel, from San Diego, left, discusses cross fixing sensor data with fellow Sailors in the combat information center aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 15. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2023 Date Posted: 01.28.2023 23:51 Photo ID: 7607339 VIRIN: 230115-N-NY362-1037 Resolution: 4534x4480 Size: 954.69 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Combat Information Center [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.