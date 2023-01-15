USS Shiloh (CG 67) Combat Information Center

230115-N-NY362-1131 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2023) Capt. Adam Cheatham, commanding officer of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), center, observes a shipboard evolution brief in the combat information center, in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 15. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

