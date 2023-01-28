Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nordic Defense Cooperation MCPONs visit Ford [Image 5 of 12]

    Nordic Defense Cooperation MCPONs visit Ford

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Command Master Chief Bryan Davis, left, briefs Nordic Defense Cooperation Master Chief Petty Officers of the Navy (MCPON) on the ship’s galley, Jan. 28, 2023. Davis hosted MCPONs from Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway during a familiarization tour of the Ford. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk for a continuous planned maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Julie R. Matyascik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 17:05
    Photo ID: 7607256
    VIRIN: 230128-N-YC845-0020
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nordic Defense Cooperation MCPONs visit Ford [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), CVN 78, tour, NCO, MCPON, Nordic

    TAGS

    tour
    MCPON
    NCO
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    NORDEFCO

