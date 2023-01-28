Nordic Defense Cooperation MCPONs visit Ford

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Command Master Chief Bryan Davis, left, briefs Nordic Defense Cooperation Master Chief Petty Officers of the Navy (MCPON) on the ship’s galley, Jan. 28, 2023. Davis hosted MCPONs from Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway during a familiarization tour of the Ford. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk for a continuous planned maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Julie R. Matyascik)

