USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), CVN 78, tour, NCO, MCPON, Nordic

Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPON) of the Royal Navy Morten Christensen, center, speaks with Sailors attached to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a tour of the bridge, Jan. 28, 2023. Command Master Chief Bryan Davis hosted MCPONs from Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway for a familiarization tour of the Ford. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk for a continuous planned maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Julie R. Matyascik)

