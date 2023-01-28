USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Command Master Chief Bryan Davis, right, hosts Nordic Defense Cooperation Master Chief Petty Officers of the Navy from Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway for a familiarization tour of the ship, Jan. 28, 2023. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk for a continuous planned maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Julie R. Matyascik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.28.2023 17:05 Photo ID: 7607255 VIRIN: 230128-N-YC845-0013 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.48 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nordic Defense Cooperation MCPONs visit Ford [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.