USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Command Master Chief Bryan Davis, center, hosts Nordic Defense Cooperation Master Chief Petty Officers of the Navy from Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway for a familiarization tour of the ship, Jan. 28, 2023. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk for a continuous planned maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Julie R. Matyascik)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2023 17:05
|Photo ID:
|7607254
|VIRIN:
|230128-N-YC845-0012
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nordic Defense Cooperation MCPONs visit Ford [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
