    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall [Image 21 of 22]

    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, taxis during Weapons System Evaluation Program East-23.04 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    VIRIN: 230126-F-PU449-186
    ACC
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    VFA-34
    Navy Aviation
    WSEP

