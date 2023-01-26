U.S. Sailors prepare to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, during Weapons System Evaluation Program East-23.04 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)
This work, WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
