Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall [Image 16 of 22]

    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice Kail Jones, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 aviation electricians’ mate, prepares to signal to the pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to VFA-34, Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, during Weapons System Evaluation Program East-23.04 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 15:44
    Photo ID: 7606277
    VIRIN: 230126-F-PU449-744
    Resolution: 5480x3646
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WSEP EAST-23.04
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall
    WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    VFA-34
    Navy Aviation
    WSEP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT