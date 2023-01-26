WSEP EAST-23.04 at Tyndall

U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice Evan Cunningham, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 aviation electronics technician airman apprentice, signals to the pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to VFA-34, Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 23.04 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US