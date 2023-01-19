Paul Hamilton Sailor Loads Artillery Round Into Main Battery

230119-N-NH267-1507 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2023) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman Fireman Aiden Byrd, from Karnes City, Texas, uploads a high-explosive round into the main battery of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

