Paul Hamilton Non-Lethal Weapons Course

230119-N-NH267-1132 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Gunner's Mate Joseph Hourieh, from Winfield, Kan., leads a training baton exercise during a non-lethal weapons course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

