230119-N-NH267-1085 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors hoist a MK 46 torpedo on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 22:23 Photo ID: 7604487 VIRIN: 230119-N-NH257-1085 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.16 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paul Hamilton Sailors Transport MK 46 Torpedo [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.