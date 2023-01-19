Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    230119-N-NH267-1101 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors hoist a MK 46 torpedo on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paul Hamilton Sailors Transport MK 46 Torpedo [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Torpedo
    Hoist
    Arleigh Burke
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton
    M46

