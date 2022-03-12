East-Coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) assemble a combat river raiding craft, during an integration training exercise in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Nov. 3, 2022. Members of U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command and Naval Special Warfare conduct integration training often to complete a variety of mission sets, preparing forces for real-world scenarios and increasing the effectiveness of future joint force operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Hutcheson)

This work, Naval Special Warfare Fort Walton Beach [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Trey Hutcheson