    Naval Special Warfare Fort Walton Beach [Image 22 of 22]

    Naval Special Warfare Fort Walton Beach

    FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Trey Hutcheson 

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO

    East-Coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) assemble a combat river raiding craft, during an integration training exercise in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Nov. 3, 2022. Members of U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command and Naval Special Warfare conduct integration training often to complete a variety of mission sets, preparing forces for real-world scenarios and increasing the effectiveness of future joint force operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Hutcheson)

    SEALs
    Florida
    Naval Special Warfare
    Fort Walton Beach
    Integration Exercise

