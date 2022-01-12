A CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 1st Special Operations Group, transports members assigned to an East-Coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare command during an integration exercise in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Nov. 1, 2022. Members of U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command and Naval Special Warfare conduct integration training often to complete a variety of mission sets, preparing forces for real-world scenarios and increasing the effectiveness of future joint force operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Hutcheson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 18:39 Photo ID: 7604105 VIRIN: 221101-N-VQ790-1464 Resolution: 7391x4927 Size: 470.59 KB Location: FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Special Warfare Fort Walton Beach [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.