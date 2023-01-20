Greg Bishop (Right), senior Interagency and International Services (IIS) project manager and acting program manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, and Kenny Gilreath, chief of Facility Management for the Big South Fork National River Recreation Area, Obed National Wild and Scenic River, and Manhattan Project National Historical Park in Oak Ridge, discuss the way forward for a wastewater construction project at the National Park Service Blue Heron Mine at the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Stearns, Kentucky. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 17:25 Photo ID: 7604044 VIRIN: 230120-A-EO110-1005 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 27 MB Location: STEARNS, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Park Service wastewater project underway [Image 5 of 5], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.