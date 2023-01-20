National Park Service wastewater project underway

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and National Park Service officials look at a new septic system Jan. 20, 2023, prior to its installation. Construction for a wastewater project is underway to provide a sanitary upgrade for the National Park Service Blue Heron Mine at the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Stearns, Kentucky. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 Location: STEARNS, KY, US