U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and National Park Service officials review the progress of construction for a wastewater project underway to provide a sanitary upgrade for the National Park Service Blue Heron Mine at the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Stearns, Kentucky. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 17:24
|Photo ID:
|7604040
|VIRIN:
|230120-A-EO110-1001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|31.73 MB
|Location:
|STEARNS, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Park Service wastewater project underway [Image 5 of 5], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Park Service wastewater project underway
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT