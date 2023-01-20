Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Park Service wastewater project underway

    STEARNS, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and National Park Service officials review the progress of construction for a wastewater project underway to provide a sanitary upgrade for the National Park Service Blue Heron Mine at the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Stearns, Kentucky. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Location: STEARNS, KY, US 
