    NASA's Day of Remembrance 2023 [Image 23 of 28]

    NASA's Day of Remembrance 2023

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Tim Frank (left), historian, Arlington National Cemetery, shows a Tomb Guard badge that was sent into space to Bill Nelson (right), administrator, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), of the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 26, 2023. Nelson was at ANC for the NASA Day of Remembrance, where several wreaths are laid at memorials and gravesites in memory of those men and women who lost their lives furthering the cause of exploration and discovery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

